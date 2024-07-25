Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 87,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.78. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

