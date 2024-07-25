North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.06

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$45.06 and last traded at C$45.04, with a volume of 11359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.60.

Get North West alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWC

North West Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of C$617.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Insiders have sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.