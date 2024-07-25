Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 550 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at $545,340.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

