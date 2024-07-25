Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $2.68 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $154.82 on Thursday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average is $175.79.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

