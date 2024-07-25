Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $2.68 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $154.82 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

