NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Update

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NuVim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUVM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,660. NuVim has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

