NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $122.70 and last traded at $123.25. Approximately 53,938,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 457,826,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600,723 shares of company stock worth $553,716,941. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.59.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

