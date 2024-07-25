O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

