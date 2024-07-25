O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,510,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $198.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

