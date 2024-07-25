O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $108,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

