O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,459,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

