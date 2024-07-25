O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,017 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,780,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,276,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.