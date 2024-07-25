O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,664 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.