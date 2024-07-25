O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $309.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

