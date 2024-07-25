O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMB. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

