O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 918.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $235.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

