O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 177.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.61.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

