O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,384.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

