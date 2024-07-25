O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,439 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

