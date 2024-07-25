O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.5963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.