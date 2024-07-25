O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,005 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

