Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.06 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

