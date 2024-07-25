Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Price Performance

ODYY remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,819. Odyssey Health has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Odyssey Health alerts:

Odyssey Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.