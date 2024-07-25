Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL stock traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.21. 1,742,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,143. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
