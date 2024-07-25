Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.55.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded up $11.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,041,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.