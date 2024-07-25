Onity Group (ONIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Onity Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ONIT opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Onity Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Further Reading

