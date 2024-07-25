Oppenheimer Trims Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Target Price to $210.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $211.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 137,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,568. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

