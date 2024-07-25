Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

