Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.