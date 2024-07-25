Origin Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 436,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

