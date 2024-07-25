Origin Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 436,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

