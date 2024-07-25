Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

OBK stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,721. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

