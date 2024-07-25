Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of ORN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Orion Group

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.