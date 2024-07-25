Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

