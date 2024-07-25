Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 3.3 %

ORRF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,212. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

