Ossiam Acquires 27,249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

PFE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 42,268,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,751,305. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

