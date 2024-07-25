Ossiam Acquires 5,935 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,958. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average is $274.06. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.