Ossiam Has $7.34 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.19% of Synaptics worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 290,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,561. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.