Ossiam Has $8.43 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19,034.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 22,394,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889,467. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

