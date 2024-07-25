Ossiam Sells 386,832 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 386,832 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. 4,851,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

