OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

