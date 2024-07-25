OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.