Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTIS. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.