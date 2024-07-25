Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 84,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 748,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

