Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.66 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 495,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
