Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in July

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

