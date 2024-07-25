Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.37. 227,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

