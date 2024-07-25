Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.61. 191,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

