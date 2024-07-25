Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PKG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.24. 659,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

