Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,058.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.
About Pan Pacific International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.