Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,058.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

