Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,156 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Parsons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE:PSN opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 432.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

