Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $874,080.82

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $117.37 million and approximately $874,080.82 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001080 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

