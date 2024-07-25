Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,578,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

